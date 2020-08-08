Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 7th (AMCX, DISCA, IAG, IGT, JCAP, STMP, TAK, TENB, TFC, TLRY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 7th:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $4.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

