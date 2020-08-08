Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 7th (AAOI, AAXN, ABMD, ACIW, ADNT, ADS, AFX, AIR, ALL, ALNY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 7th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $217.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €275.00 ($308.99) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €205.00 ($230.34) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €80.00 ($89.89) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €93.00 ($104.49) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.10 ($18.09) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($9.55) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €89.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €80.00 ($89.89) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €58.00 ($65.17) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) was given a €23.00 ($25.84) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €4.00 ($4.49) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €27.00 ($30.34) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €145.00 ($162.92) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $130.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €41.00 ($46.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €8.60 ($9.66) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.00 ($32.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.50 ($33.15) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €118.00 ($132.58) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €131.00 ($147.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($157.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €195.00 ($219.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €108.00 ($121.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €130.00 ($146.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €124.00 ($139.33) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($40.45) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $136.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $104.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by CL King from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by Stephens from $94.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €400.00 ($449.44) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $226.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €109.00 ($122.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €96.00 ($107.87) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,410 ($54.27) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €155.00 ($174.16) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €32.00 ($35.96) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €108.00 ($121.35) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €120.00 ($134.83) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €42.60 ($47.87) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $68.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €104.00 ($116.85) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($129.21) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €8.70 ($9.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $222.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $132.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

