Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 7th (AMCX, AVRO, AWK, BKNG, CNP, ENR, ESI, HEN3, NKTR, PROF)

Equities Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Friday, August 7th:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Macquarie currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. The firm currently has a $153.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BofA Securities currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

