Espers Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $788,072.50 and approximately $351.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00831726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.01285630 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00138615 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,671.45 or 0.99644717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00101668 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

