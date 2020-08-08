Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Down 0.5%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.75, approximately 1,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 229.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

