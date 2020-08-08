Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 103,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Marc D. Grossman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $37,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,210 shares of company stock worth $149,341. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $225,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

ESQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $16.63 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.33%. Research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

