ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 27.3% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,236. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.76.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

