Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.97. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

