Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Essex Property Trust worth $79,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,074 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 122.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $223.19. 242,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average is $253.97.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.