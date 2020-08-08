Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.14.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,902 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 498,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

