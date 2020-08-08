Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 36,016.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 687,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,834 shares of company stock worth $5,040,902. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,762. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.87. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

