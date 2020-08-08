Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $811.40 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $6.98 or 0.00059507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Markets, Bitsane, FCoin and Crex24. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $811.40 million and approximately $648.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.03381036 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CPDAX, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, QBTC, CoinTiger, HBUS, LBank, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Upbit, ChaoEX, Cryptomate, Liquid, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Gatehub, Crex24, Coinnest, Indodax, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, C2CX, Koineks, Bitfinex, BCEX, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, YoBit, BTC Markets, OKCoin International, Binance, CoinBene, Korbit, Bittrex, Bitsane, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Kucoin, Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, FCoin, Gate.io, Coinroom, BitForex, Coinone, EXX, ABCC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Coinhub, Coinut, Bitbns, Ovis, Kraken, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

