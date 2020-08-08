Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) One Day Volume Hits $220.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $82,538.57 and $220.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,846,548,281 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

