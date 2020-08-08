Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $69,855.66 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.91 or 0.05004752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,657,361 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

