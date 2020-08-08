EtherGem Market Cap Reaches $90,842.32 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $90,842.32 and approximately $7,781.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.97 or 0.04995194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014221 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

