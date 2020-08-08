Etherparty Price Up 95% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $6,627.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 95% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.28 or 0.05007794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

