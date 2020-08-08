Ethos (ETHOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ethos token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.97 or 0.04995194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

