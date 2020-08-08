Ethouse (HORSE) Achieves Market Cap of $24,392.23

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $24,392.23 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

About Ethouse

HORSE is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app.

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

