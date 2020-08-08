E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Update

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 751.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 842.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 1,976,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.