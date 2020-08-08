Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,014 shares of company stock worth $35,163,799. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. 5,890,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

