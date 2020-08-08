EUNO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,884.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $876,677.52 and approximately $15,884.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.01326457 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001587 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000546 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,164,043 coins and its circulating supply is 37,361,837 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

