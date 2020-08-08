Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Euronav reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Euronav by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 98,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Euronav by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

