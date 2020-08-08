Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 159.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $995,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. 345,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

