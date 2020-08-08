Eva Cash (EVC) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Eva Cash has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $14,191.13 and $35.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.04990963 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.