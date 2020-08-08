Evedo (EVED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $337,977.31 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.03 or 0.04989683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,473,090 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

