EvenCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $424,351.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $156,774.30 and approximately $424,351.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00062317 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00274126 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039097 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.