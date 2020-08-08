Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%.

NYSE EB traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,545. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

