Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 240,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

