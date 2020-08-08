Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 21.1% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 603,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 125.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

