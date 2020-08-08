Evolving Systems (EVOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

