Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.19. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 34,176 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 33.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

