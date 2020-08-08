EVOS One Day Volume Hits $20.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, EVOS has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One EVOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a total market cap of $14,927.63 and approximately $20.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00760860 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.44 or 0.01887274 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000677 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000201 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS's total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS's official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

