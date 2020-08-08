EVOS Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, EVOS has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a market cap of $14,966.92 and approximately $149.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00714183 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.01816483 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000661 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004132 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

