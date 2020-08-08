EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,647 shares of company stock worth $3,550,076. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of EXAS traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

