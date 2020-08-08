Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,658 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 923,492 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

