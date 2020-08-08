Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,377 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,874. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

