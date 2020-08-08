Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 46,193 SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,160. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

