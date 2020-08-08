Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.56. 1,275,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.51. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $231.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.