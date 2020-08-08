Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. 3,305,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

