Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $193.52. 1,029,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

