Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

NYSE CMS traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

