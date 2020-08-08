Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $243,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. 63,255,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,142,016. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

