Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

HON traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.11. 2,519,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,790. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

