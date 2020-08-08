Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.57.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.97. 1,851,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,453. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

