Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

V traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.36. 5,651,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.