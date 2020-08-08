Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,968 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 273,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 538,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,678. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

