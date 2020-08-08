Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,934,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $134.65. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

