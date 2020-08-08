Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 918,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

NYSE MDT traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.