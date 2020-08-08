Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,645 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 84,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 685,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Intel by 188.1% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 127,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 31.6% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,095,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.