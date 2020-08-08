Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 3,469,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,034. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

